Iconic Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92, Son Confirms News Of Death

Summary of this article
Asha Bhosle passes away at 92, son Anand Bhosle confirms the news.
Legendary singer won 7 Filmfare Awards and 2 National Awards.
Iconic voice shaped Bollywood music across decades and multiple genres.
The news was confirmed by her son, Anand Bhosle, on Sunday afternoon. He stated that the family would conduct her last rites the following day, as tributes began pouring in from across the film and music industry.
Legendary singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Asha Bhosle breathed her last (add date). She was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Initial reports quoted sources saying that Bhosle suffered cardiac arrest and also had pulmonary problems. Later, her granddaughter Zanai shared a post on social media, informing that the veteran singer suffered a chest infection. She also requested privacy.
Asha Bhosle was reportedly rushed to the hospital around 7:30 PM after experiencing uneasiness and a severe headache at home. She was undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit.
"My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively (sic)," Zaina wrote.
Asha Bhosle’s legacy in Indian music
Born into the iconic Mangeshkar family in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her singing career at a very young age. Over the decades, she built an extraordinary body of work, becoming one of the most versatile and sought-after voices in Bollywood.
From lively cabaret numbers to deeply emotive ghazals, her range remained unmatched. She earned multiple accolades, including seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer and two National Film Awards for her unforgettable songs in Umrao Jaan and Ijaazat. Her contribution to Hindi film music placed her alongside her sister Lata Mangeshkar as one of its defining voices.
A life beyond music and lasting influence
Despite professional success, her personal life saw its share of challenges. She married young, faced a difficult separation, and later found companionship with composer Rahul Dev Barman. Their creative partnership became one of the most celebrated in Indian music.
In a past interaction, it was shared by Asha Bhosle that she preferred listening to classical music and older songs, often using them to refine her own craft. Her dedication to learning and evolving remained constant even in later years.
Asha Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after her condition worsened. Her passing marks the end of an era, but her music continues to live on, shaping the soundscape of Indian cinema for generations to come.