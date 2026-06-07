Duffy Return Confirmed As Singer Announces First Live Concert In 15 Years

Duffy's return begins with the first live performance after 15 years.
Grammy-winning singer will debut new music during an intimate concert.
Rockferry star continues comeback journey after years away from the public eye.
Duffy's return is officially gathering pace. More than 15 years after stepping away from the spotlight, the Grammy-winning Welsh singer has announced a rare live performance that will see her return to the stage and share new music with fans. The news marks one of the most significant developments in her comeback journey and has sparked excitement among listeners who have waited years to hear from her again.
The singer revealed the announcement through social media, where she shared plans for a small and intimate London performance. Unlike a large-scale arena comeback, the event will be limited in capacity, giving a select group of fans the opportunity to witness her return firsthand.
Duffy Comeback Continues With New Music
The concert announcement follows recent signs that Duffy has been quietly working on new material. Earlier this year, a photograph from a recording studio hinted that fresh music was on the way, fuelling speculation that a larger return to the music industry could be approaching.
In a message shared with fans, it was said by Duffy that she was looking forward to performing again and introducing new songs. The event will reportedly operate through a ballot system due to limited capacity.
Why Duffy Stepped Away From Public Life
Duffy became one of Britain's biggest music stars after the success of her debut album Rockferry. Released in 2008, the record produced the global hit Mercy and earned multiple major honours, including a Grammy Award and several BRIT Awards.
However, her career came to an abrupt halt after her second album. In 2020, Duffy publicly revealed the traumatic experience that led to her withdrawal from public life. It was disclosed by the singer that she had been drugged, abducted and sexually assaulted, an ordeal that profoundly affected her mental health and wellbeing.
Now, years later, Duffy appears ready to reconnect with audiences. Her first live concert in more than 15 years is scheduled to take place in London on July 5, where she is expected to perform both familiar favourites and brand-new material.