Harry Styles Sparks Concern After Onstage Mishap During Wembley Stadium Concert Amid London Heatwave

Harry Styles raised concern among fans after lying down and coughing on stage after performing at Wembley Stadium on June 26.
The incident occurred amid the severe London heatwave, leading fans to speculate that he suffered from heat exhaustion.
Sources confirmed it was a brief onstage mishap where Styles accidentally choked on water rather than a weather-related illness.
British singer Harry Styles collapsed onstage at Wembley Stadium in London on June 26 after choking on water during a performance amid an extreme heat wave. Fans expressed concern after seeing videos of the artist dropping to the ground after attempting to spit water into the air. They questioned why no one checked on him
The incident occurred during a record-breaking heat wave in London, briefly interrupting the singer's 12-night residency at the venue. Harry Styles lay on his back, coughed, and wiped his eyes after performing "As It Was".
After a brief pause, Styles got back on his feet, waved to fans, and concluded the concert.
Fans express deep concern
The incident triggered immediate concern from fans on social media. "Oh that man was DYING in the heat," one user commented on a TikTok video of the moment, while another wrote, "Water went down the wrong pipe."
There were also reactions on X (formerly Twitter). "I nearly had a heart attack watching the live stream," one user wrote. "Thought he collapsed from heat or exhaustion!"
Some fans also pointed out that Styles has previously spoken about living with mild asthma.
Why Harry Styles collapsed on stage
The extreme weather caused the panic. UK temperatures reached 37.3 degrees Celsius in Suffolk over the weekend, beating a 50-year-old record, according to the BBC. In London, temperatures peaked at 97 degrees Fahrenheit, AccuWeather reported.
Harry Styles' collapse was unrelated to the weather, TMZ reported. It quoted a source saying the event was a "brief onstage mishap" in which the 32-year-old musician accidentally choked on water.
Styles will perform his next Wembley show on June 29.
The London shows are part of his "Together, Together" global residency supporting his third album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. After wrapping his final London concert on July 4, he will head to São Paulo, Mexico City, and New York City for 30 shows at Madison Square Garden, and will wrap in Australia on December 13.