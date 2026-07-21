Anurag Kashyap And Ranjan Singh To Present India's Chaar Diwaari At Montreal's Fantasia Film Festival

Acclaimed Indian filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Ranjan Singh will present the independent psychological horror short film Chaar Diwaari.
Directed by Syed Shadan and produced by Shivek Gupta, the film will make its North American premiere on July 30, 2026, in Montreal, Canada.
Chaar Diwaari is selected for the prestigious Fragments d'Asie section at the 2026 Fantasia International Film Festival, making it one of the few Indian films featured.
Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Ranjan Singh will present Syed Shadan's independent psychological horror short Chaar Diwaari for its first North American screening. The film will debut at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada on July 30, 2026.
Shivek Gupta and Syed Shadan have backed the thriller. It secured a spot in the Fragments d'Asie section, marking an important milestone for Indian cinema.
Anurag Kashyap, Ranjan Singh lend support to Chaar Diwaari
Kashyap praised the film, saying that it "creates a sense of dread, you see what’s happening and you feel it can’t be happening and it’s not possible and then it takes you into the same place that you’ve been dreading while you’ve been living through it. Loved it."
Singh highlighted the film's strong stylistic choices. "Chaar Diwaari is like a quintessential short thriller, as it reminded me of some of the classic films in the genre. It’s moody, mostly grey and shocking. Shadan definitely has a unique voice and Fantasia is the right platform for the film to premiere."
The Montreal event introduces new fantasy, sci-fi, thriller and horror titles to international audiences.
Chaar Diwaari story
Chaar Diwaari follows a man renting a seemingly ordinary house, only to discover its walls conceal a terrifying secret. The narrative explores themes of fear, isolation and the unseen horrors in domestic spaces.
Chaar Diwaari began with a simple but unsettling thought—what if the walls around us remember more than we do? It's a story about fear, isolation and the invisible weight that spaces can carry," Shadan said.
On the film premiere at Fantasia, Shadan said that he has admired the festival for its "celebration of fearless genre cinema", and added, "having Anurag sir come on board as presenter makes this journey even more special. His encouragement means a great deal, especially for an independent filmmaker telling an unconventional story."