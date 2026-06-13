Anurag Kashyap Slams Theatres For Prioritising Hollywood Film Obsession Over Indian Films

Anurag Kashyap is unhappy with Indian theatres for giving Obsession more shows.
He claimed that films like Bandar, Main Vaapas Aayunga and others are getting fewer shows than the psychological horror film.
Obsession has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India.
Curry Barker's indie psychological horror film Obsession has taken the box office by storm. It has become one of the most unexpected sleeper hits of the year, not only domestically but also in India. The positive word-of-mouth and social media buzz have boosted Obsession's box office collections. Indian fans are flocking to theatres, with most of the shows going houseful. In India, it debuted on May 29, with a modest start, earning less than Rs 2 crore. Backed by the explosive reviews, it has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. The shows are also increased, affecting the collections of several Indian releases.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is unhappy with theatres for providing Obsession with more shows than his film Bandar, and new releases such as Main Vaapas Aayunga, Governor, Sing Geetham and others.
Currently, 14 films are in the race for screens. Apart from the above-mentioned films, Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Heer Sara, Disclosure Day, Backrooms, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai are also competing at the box office with Obsession.
Anurag Kashyap is unhappy with Obsession getting more shows than Indian films
Kashyap, who has earned positive reviews for Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar, is also getting fewer screens than Obsession. On Friday, taking to his Instagram stories, he slammed Indian theatres for prioritising the Hollywood film, while the Indian films are struggling for screens.
He wrote, “I totally understand that everyone wants to see OBSESSION, but it can still run longer with lesser shows. If we don't prioritise our own films with better showcasing then I don't understand how will we grow. Last week it was with BANDAR, this week with MAIN VAPIS AUNGA, SING GHEETAM and GOVERNER. We have one morning show of MVA and may be another in some cinemas and same with GOVERNER and no show of SING GHEETAM in Bengaluru. While OBSEASION IS IN 6-7 shows (sic)."
Have a look at his post here.
Meanwhile, Bandar has earned only Rs 3.73 crore nett in eight days. Given the box office collections, the chances of reaching the Rs 20 crore lifetime haul are bleak.