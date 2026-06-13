Anurag Kashyap Slams Theatres For Prioritising Hollywood Film Obsession Over Indian Films

Curry Barker's indie psychological horror film Obsession has taken the box office by storm. It has become one of the most unexpected sleeper hits of the year, not only domestically but also in India. The positive word-of-mouth and social media buzz have boosted Obsession's box office collections. Indian fans are flocking to theatres, with most of the shows going houseful. In India, it debuted on May 29, with a modest start, earning less than Rs 2 crore. Backed by the explosive reviews, it has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. The shows are also increased, affecting the collections of several Indian releases.