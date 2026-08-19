ZZ Top Drummer Frank Beard Passes Away At 77; Billy Gibbons Pays Tribute

ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard died at his ranch in Richmond, Texas, at the age of 77.
A band spokesperson confirmed his death in hospice care, surrounded by his family.
Singer Billy Gibbons paid tribute to Beard, calling him an innovative drummer and a true son of Texas.
Frank Beard of ZZ Top is no more. He was 77. The drummer passed away on August 17 at his Richmond, Texas ranch while in hospice care, surrounded by his family, a statement on the blues-rock band's website read. The cause of death was not revealed.
Frank Beard dies
Beard's failing health forced recent cancellations. The group called off last week's performance at the Hollywood Bowl. The band also scrapped upcoming dates in Salt Lake City on Tuesday and Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
Billy Gibbons pays tribute
ZZ Top singer Billy Gibbons, in a statement, said, "Today, Elwood [Francis] and I lost a great friend and collaborator, and the world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas."
Gibbons added, "His signature backbeat was key to keeping ZZ on top. The band of which he was part for six decades is going to keep on keeping on as he had wished."
Who was Frank Beard?
He grew up in Frankston, Texas. He performed in local rock groups before securing his spot in ZZ Top in 1971. Though not a founding member, his powerful beat on hits like La Grange, Tush and Legs made him the band's definitive drummer.
ZZ Top founded in 1969, played their first live concert in 1970. Together they released 15 studio and four live albums, with hit singles like Gimme All Your Lovin', Sleeping Bag, and Viva Las Vegas.
Beard experienced drug addiction in the late 1970s. The struggle prompted a band hiatus. He eventually achieved sobriety and returned to tour with the band for decades.
Health struggles and honours
Beard faced various medical issues during his later career. An emergency appendectomy forced him to miss shows in 2002. He stepped away from the band last year due to undisclosed health issues.
The group underwent a major lineup transition when bassist Dusty Hill died in 2021 at the age of 72. Following his death, Elwood Francis joined the band on bass.
"All I have to say is that most of my life has been a pleasant surprise, and so is this. Thank you," Beard said during the band's 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.