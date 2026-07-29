BTS Rejects Grammy Submission As Protest Against Best Asian Pop Music Category

BTS earned three consecutive nominations for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance from 2021 to 2023, but has never won a Grammy. They made history as the first Korean pop act to receive a Grammy nomination. The 69th Grammy Awards will be held on February 7 next year. Submissions for nominations began on July 7 and will continue until August 28. BTS will resume their Arirang World Tour. Following a few weeks' break, they're set to return to the stage on August 1st, with two separate concerts at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, followed by appearances in Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, Toronto and Chicago, in August.