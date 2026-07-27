30th Edition of 'Parampara Series' to Kick-Off on August 7

Natya Tarangini will organise the 30th edition of its annual "Parampara Series", one of the country's well-known festivals dedicated to classical music and dance, from August 7 to 9 at Kamani Auditorium here, bringing together leading exponents of Indian classical music and dance.
The three-day festival, which marks three decades of the 'Parampara Series', will feature performances by senior maestros as well as accomplished younger artistes, showcasing a range of classical traditions including Hindustani vocal music, instrumental recitals, Kuchipudi and Kathak.
"For three decades now, the festival has remained committed to creating a platform that celebrates excellence in Indian performing arts while continuing to preserve traditions that have been passed on through generations.
"This year, Natya Tarangini returns with the 30th edition of Parampara Series, continuing the institution’s journey of keeping India’s classical music and dance traditions alive through meaningful cultural initiatives," said the organisers in a statement.
The festival will open on August 7 with a collaborative instrumental presentation by sitar maestro Pt. Shubhendra Rao, cellist Saskia Rao-de Haas and pianist Ishaan Rao. The inaugural evening will also feature a Kuchipudi performance by the Raja Radha Reddy Troupe.
On August 8, noted Hindustani classical vocalist Pt. Madhup Mudgal will perform alongside Sawani Mudgal, followed by a Kathak recital by Maitreyee Pahari.
The concluding day on August 9 will feature Hindustani vocal performances by Pt. Sajan Mishra and Swaransh Mishra, while dancer Pavitra Bhat will present the festival's closing performance.
Over the past three decades, the festival has hosted several renowned Indian and international performers, including Pt. Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Kishori Amonkar, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, M. Balamuralikrishna, Begum Parveen Sultana, Vyjayanthimala Bali, Kelucharan Mohapatra, Pt. Birju Maharaj, Alarmel Valli, Hariharan, Astad Deboo, the Moscow Classical Ballet, the Paul Taylor Dance Company and Jose Porcel, among others.
Founded in 1976 by Padma Bhushan awardees Raja Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy, Natya Tarangini has been engaged in promoting and preserving Indian classical dance and music for nearly five decades.
The 'Parampara Series' was conceived as part of the institution's efforts to create a sustained platform for showcasing India's rich cultural heritage.
The 30th edition of the festival will begin each evening at 7 pm.