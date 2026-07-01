The Flute is My Family: Hariprasad Chaurasia on 88th Birthday

“The flute is my family, and it will always remain my family. As long as I am here, as long as my flute is with me, this family will continue. And people, whether they like it or not, will listen to the flute more than any other instrument,” Chaurasia told PTI. Panditji, as he is fondly known by many, was in Delhi for “Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage”, a musical production by his son Rajeev to coincide with his birthday.