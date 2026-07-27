Senior Sports Journalist Jasvinder Sidhu Dies In Road Accident

P PTI Published at: 27 July 2026 2:21 pm

Veteran Sports Journalist Jasvinder Singh died in a road accident on Sunday night in East Delhi and he was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. Sidhu, who was in his 50s, worked for multiple media organisations during his career, including Hindustan, Dainik Jagran, Amar Ujala and the Hindustan Times

P PTI Published at: 27 July 2026 2:21 pm

Senior sports journalist Jasvinder Sidhu dies in a road accident Photo: (X/ClaytonMurzello)