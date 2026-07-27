Two-Time Olympian Sajan Prakash Qualifies For Men's 200m Butterfly Final In Commonwealth Games At Glasgow

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Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final after finishing second in Heat 2 with a time of 1:58.59 at the Commonwealth Games on Monday

Sajan Prakash, Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow
Sajan Prakash qualifies for men's 200m butterfly final on Monday. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final after finishing second in Heat 2.

  • Scotland's Duncan Scott won the heat in 1:58.29, edging Sajan, whose effort was below his personal best of 1:57.09.

  • The 31-year-old Indian had set his career-best mark of 1:57.09 at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships earlier this year.

Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final after finishing second in Heat 2 with a time of 1:58.59 at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Scotland's Duncan Scott won the heat in 1:58.29, edging Sajan, whose effort was below his personal best of 1:57.09.

The 31-year-old Indian had set his career-best mark of 1:57.09 at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships earlier this year.

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