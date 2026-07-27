Two-Time Olympian Sajan Prakash Qualifies For Men's 200m Butterfly Final In Commonwealth Games At Glasgow

Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final after finishing second in Heat 2.
Scotland's Duncan Scott won the heat in 1:58.29, edging Sajan, whose effort was below his personal best of 1:57.09.
The 31-year-old Indian had set his career-best mark of 1:57.09 at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships earlier this year.
Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final after finishing second in Heat 2 with a time of 1:58.59 at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.
Scotland's Duncan Scott won the heat in 1:58.29, edging Sajan, whose effort was below his personal best of 1:57.09.
The 31-year-old Indian had set his career-best mark of 1:57.09 at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships earlier this year.