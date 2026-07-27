Two-Time Olympian Sajan Prakash Qualifies For Men's 200m Butterfly Final In Commonwealth Games At Glasgow

P PTI Published at: 27 July 2026 3:58 pm

Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final after finishing second in Heat 2 with a time of 1:58.59 at the Commonwealth Games on Monday

P PTI Published at: 27 July 2026 3:58 pm

Sajan Prakash qualifies for men's 200m butterfly final on Monday. Photo: File

Summary of this article Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final after finishing second in Heat 2.

Scotland's Duncan Scott won the heat in 1:58.29, edging Sajan, whose effort was below his personal best of 1:57.09.

The 31-year-old Indian had set his career-best mark of 1:57.09 at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships earlier this year. Two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash qualified for the men's 200m butterfly final after finishing second in Heat 2 with a time of 1:58.59 at the Commonwealth Games on Monday. Scotland's Duncan Scott won the heat in 1:58.29, edging Sajan, whose effort was below his personal best of 1:57.09. The 31-year-old Indian had set his career-best mark of 1:57.09 at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships earlier this year.