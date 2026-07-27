Saxena Raises Prize Money For LG Polo Cup In Ladakh To Promote Participation Across The Union Territory

Vinai Kumar Saxena has announced a substantial increase in prize fund for the LG Horse Polo Cup to promote participation in the sport across the union territory.
Saxena announced that the winners of this year's tournament would receive Rs one lakh, while the runners-up would get Rs 50,000.
The winners' purse would be hiked Rs two lakh next season.
Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has announced a substantial increase in prize fund for the LG Horse Polo Cup to promote participation in the sport across the union territory.
Saxena announced that the winners of this year's tournament would receive Rs one lakh, while the runners-up would get Rs 50,000, up from the earlier prize money of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.
The winners' purse would be hiked Rs two lakh next season.
The week-long UT-level championship, held from July 21 to 27, featured 18 men's teams and four women's teams from different parts of Ladakh.
In the final, the Ladakh scouts regimental centre (LSRC) defeated the Animal husbandry department, Leh, to lift the title, officials said.