Sachin Siwach: India's Boxing Medal Contender Overcomes Englishman William Hewitt To Reach Men's 60kg QFs

World No. 5, Sachin Siwach reaches the quarterfinals of Men's 60kg boxing category by overcoming William Hewitt of England.
William started it brightly in the first set but the Indian was better at counter-attacking his opponent.
Sachin won consecutive sets 4-1 and was awarded the bout by split decision.
India's Sachin Siwach advances to the Quarter-Finals of the men's 60kg boxing tournament at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating England's William Hewitt by split decision.
William started it brightly with the combination of his quick moves and speed to put Sachin on his back foot in the opening stages but in the latter stages of the game, Sachin appeared very strong landing some dominant punches which left even the audiences shocked.
Sachin won the first set 4-1.
How Sachin Took Control?
Taking the lead in the first set, Sachin seemed composed in the second one, stepping away and providing the room to William to step forward.
He used his movement effectively and intelligently, countering all the attacks by the Englishman and he earned 4-1 round on the judges' card putting him in a 2-0 lead and heading into the final round of the game.
How Split Decision Favored Sachin?
A point deduction did not complicate Sachin's situation because of his 2-0 lead.
However, some significant punches by the Indian had managed the closing exchanges well for him.
The judges awarded the bout to Sachin by split decision thus sending the world No. 5 way through to the Quarterfinals.