Bindyarani Sorokhaibam LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: IND Weightlifter Eyes Medal In Women's 58kg Event

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Commonwealth Games 2026: Catch all the LIVE updates from Bindyarani Sorokhaibam's Women's 58kg Final (medal event) on Monday, July 27, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland

national-games-weightlifting-2025
Bindyarani Devi at the 38th National Games. National Games
Welcome to the live coverage of tonight's women's 58kg weightlifting event as Bindyarani Sorokhaibam goes up against the best to grab India's second medal of the day after Gyaneshwari Yadav's silver medal. Catch all the LIVE updates from Bindyarani Sorokhaibam's Women's 58kg Final (medal event) on Monday, July 27, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland
LIVE UPDATES

Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Action Underway

Similar to many Indian weightlifters participating in these Games, Bindyarani is scheduled to compete later in the event. She has a starting weight of 85kg for the snatch, which ranks as the third highest. In comparison, Canada's Ann Sophie Taschereau will begin with 93kg, while Nigeria's Rafiatu Lawal will start at 90kg.

Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Lifter's Heroics

Bindyarani Sorokhaibam had made history by winning India's first-ever World Cup medal. She had secured a Silver medal in the clean & jerk with a lift of 113kg, along with a Bronze medal in the total with 196kg in the women's 55kg category at the 2024 IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories