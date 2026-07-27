Bindyarani Sorokhaibam LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: IND Weightlifter Eyes Medal In Women's 58kg Event

Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Action Underway
Similar to many Indian weightlifters participating in these Games, Bindyarani is scheduled to compete later in the event. She has a starting weight of 85kg for the snatch, which ranks as the third highest. In comparison, Canada's Ann Sophie Taschereau will begin with 93kg, while Nigeria's Rafiatu Lawal will start at 90kg.
Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Lifter's Heroics
Bindyarani Sorokhaibam had made history by winning India's first-ever World Cup medal. She had secured a Silver medal in the clean & jerk with a lift of 113kg, along with a Bronze medal in the total with 196kg in the women's 55kg category at the 2024 IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand.