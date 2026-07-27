Sakshi Chaudhary Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Clinches Quarterfinal Spot With Unanimous Decision

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Commonwealth Games 2026: Sakshi Chaudhary dominated her first bout to win 5-0. Catch all the updates from Sakshi Chaudhary's Women's 51kg round of 16 event on Monday, July 27, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland as it happened

Sakshi Chaudhary Live Updates Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Womens 51kg Round of 16
Sakshi Chaudhary and Botswana's experienced campaigner Lethabo Modukanele face off in women's 51kg Round of 16 boxing clash at the Commonwealth Games 2026. BFI_official/X
India's Sakshi Chaudhary delivered a masterclass in the women's 51kg Round of 16 at the Commonwealth Games 2026, securing a commanding 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Botswana's experienced campaigner Lethabo Modukanele.Having dropped down in weight and proven her mettle in high-stakes trials, Sakshi utilized her superior height and reach to perfection. She dictated the tempo from the opening bell, landing clean, precise punches while slipping away effortlessly from her opponent's advances to take the first round 5-0. Although Modukanele pressed forward with heavy aggression in the second frame, Sakshi maintained her defensive discipline and countered sharply. Even a late point deduction for minor infringements in the final round failed to disrupt her rhythm. Proving far too good for her opponent, the Indian star
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Sakshi Chaudhary Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!

Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's star boxer Sakshi Chaudhary takes centre stage in the Women's 51kg Round of 16 at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.

Sakshi Chaudhary Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Medal For India 

Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi delivered a stellar performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, clinching a hard-fought bronze medal in the newly shifted women's 58kg category.

Sakshi Chaudhary Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Both Boxers Enter Ring 

The women's 51kg Round of 16 boxing clash at the Commonwealth Games 2026 brings together India's rising star Sakshi Chaudhary and Botswana's experienced campaigner Lethabo Modukanele. Marking her long-awaited arrival on the major multi-sport stage after overcoming previous injury setbacks, Sakshi enters the ring as one of the tournament's prominent medal favorites. Fresh off a stellar gold-medal-winning run at the World Boxing Cup and impressive trials victories, she will aim to begin her campaign on a winning note. However, she faces a formidable test against Modukanele, a proven international competitor who claimed a historic bronze medal at the previous Birmingham Commonwealth Games. This bout promises a gripping tactical battle, as Modukanele's vast championship experience confronts Sakshi's youthful aggression and technical flair. Bolstered by her height and reach advantage, the Indian boxer will look to dictate the pace under the Glasgow lights and secure a vital path toward the quarter-finals.

Sakshi Chaudhary Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Take Lead

Making full use of her height and reach advantage, Sakshi put on a brilliant display in the opening round against Lethabo Modukanele. Her punches landed cleanly with precision, while her sharp lateral movement allowed her to slip away and effortlessly evade incoming hits from her opponent. Having firmly dictated the pace and tempo of the bout, Sakshi has easily done enough to seal the first round. The judges agree, handing her a clean sweep 5-0 scoreline to take an early lead.

Sakshi Chaudhary Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Second Round Dominated By Indian

Having dropped down three kilograms after missing out on her preferred 54kg division—subsequently defeating top names like Nikhat Zareen and reigning world champion Minakshi Hooda in the trials—Sakshi continues to showcase her elite pedigree in the 51kg category.

Modukanele came out firing with heavy aggression in the second round, but Sakshi stood her ground with a solid defensive block and sharp counter-punches, capping off the frame with a flurry of clean, decisive hits. The judges rewarded her dominance once again, handing her another 5-0 sweep to take a commanding lead in the bout.

Looking completely in control under the Glasgow lights, the Indian boxer now stands all set to seal her place in the quarterfinals.

Sakshi Chaudhary Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Too Good 

There was only one boxer in total control of this contest as Sakshi powered through to the quarterfinals with a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory. Although the referee deducted a point from the Indian pugilist for minor infringements in the final round, it had zero impact on the final outcome. Simply put, Sakshi proved far too good for Lethabo Modukanele, cruising through to the next stage in style.

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