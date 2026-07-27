Sakshi Chaudhary Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer Clinches Quarterfinal Spot With Unanimous Decision

The women's 51kg Round of 16 boxing clash at the Commonwealth Games 2026 brings together India's rising star Sakshi Chaudhary and Botswana's experienced campaigner Lethabo Modukanele. Marking her long-awaited arrival on the major multi-sport stage after overcoming previous injury setbacks, Sakshi enters the ring as one of the tournament's prominent medal favorites. Fresh off a stellar gold-medal-winning run at the World Boxing Cup and impressive trials victories, she will aim to begin her campaign on a winning note. However, she faces a formidable test against Modukanele, a proven international competitor who claimed a historic bronze medal at the previous Birmingham Commonwealth Games. This bout promises a gripping tactical battle, as Modukanele's vast championship experience confronts Sakshi's youthful aggression and technical flair. Bolstered by her height and reach advantage, the Indian boxer will look to dictate the pace under the Glasgow lights and secure a vital path toward the quarter-finals.