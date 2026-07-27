Iran Economy Faces Fresh Pressure As US Conflict Disrupts Trade Beyond Strait Of Hormuz

The June 17 MoU resulted in the partial reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iran, easing pressure on global oil markets and allowing Tehran to export crude stored on supertankers waiting in its territorial waters. The Petroleum Ministry said higher oil prices generated about $3bn in additional value during the first half of the year, while $11bn from the proceeds had already been transferred to government coffers despite US sanctions.