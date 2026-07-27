Deep Depression To Hit Odisha-West Bengal Coast: Why Extreme Rainfall Is Expected Across Eastern India

Where is the deep depression now?

The monsoon trough lies south of its normal position in mean sea level. Yesterday’s Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha-West Bengal coasts intensified into a Deep Depression. As per the IMD, the deep depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of West Bengal-North Odisha coasts moved very slowly northwards. It is very likely to move nearly northwards, skirt Sagar Island and cross West Bengal-North Odisha coast between Balasore and Canning close to Haldia.