Weather Today: IMD Forecasts Rain in Delhi, Heavy Downpour Alert for J&K, Himachal Pradesh and More

In a post on X, the National Disaster Response Force said, “Responding to the flood situation caused by heavy rainfall in Gujarat, NDRF teams continue Flood Water Rescue Ops across the affected districts. So far, teams rescued 56 persons, evacuated 1,576 persons along with 05 livestock to safer locations. Additional NDRF teams have been airlifted to Gujarat to strengthen the ongoing rescue and relief efforts in coordination with the State administration.”