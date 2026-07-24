Weather Today: IMD Forecasts Rain in Delhi, Heavy Downpour Alert for J&K, Himachal Pradesh and More

Delhi is set to have cloudy days with probability of showers in afternoon and night.
Several districts of Assam and Gujarat remained waterlogged due to heavy rain.
NDRF and Indian Coast Guard teams are evacuating marooned people in Gujarat after heavy rainfall.
Active monsoon conditions likely to prevail over northwest, central and adjoining north peninsular India, east and northeast India during this week as India Meterological Department (IMD) has issued a red and orange alert for districts in Gujarat and Orange alert for Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Delhi residents woke up to cloudy skies on Friday as the IMD predicted light to very light rainfall during afternoon and evening or night. Parts of Delhi-NCR saw patches of haze owing to moist conditions while the air quality was ‘satisfactory’ with AQI of 74. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall across western and northern India.
Delhi to experience light showers
According to the IMD statement, Delhi will have generally cloudy sky, with one or two spells or light to very light rain during afternoon and night. The temperatures are set to be between 27.3-34 degree celsius.
For the rest of the week, Delhi is set to have cloudy skies with light spells of rain.
Where is heavy rain expected today?
The IMD issued red alert in certain districts in Gujarat, with possibility thunderstorms, like- Ahmedabad, Amreli, Anand, Banaskantha, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Botad, Gandhinagar, Kachchh, Khera, Mahesana, Panchmahal, Patan, Sabar Kantha, Surendranagar, Vadodara. These districts will experience heavy rain with lightning and thunderstorms.
Orange alert is issued for Aravalli, Chhota Udepur, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Dahod, Daman, Dangs, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Diu, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Junagarh, Mahisagar, Morbi, Narmada, Navsari, Porbandar, Rajkot, Surat, Tapi, Valsad in Gujarat.
Hardoi, Lucknow, Sitapur, Unnao have also been given orange alert. Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, Doda, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Pulwama, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Samba, Shopian, Udhampur are under orange alert.
Which regions are set to experience rain in coming days
Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are set to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall in the coming week. Similar conditions are set to prevail in West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar islands, accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning.
Maharashtra , Konkan and Goa, Karnataka and Kerala will experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall in the coming ewek.
Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry will experience isolated and scattered rainfall in the coming week, as per IMD predictions.
Gujarat, Assam experience severe waterlogging
Severe waterlogging was seen in Nandnagar Society in the Vejalpur area in Ahmedabad following heavy rainfall, according to ANI. Flood-like conditions developed in Olak village of Lakhtar tehsil due to heavy rainfall.
In a post on X, the National Disaster Response Force said, “Responding to the flood situation caused by heavy rainfall in Gujarat, NDRF teams continue Flood Water Rescue Ops across the affected districts. So far, teams rescued 56 persons, evacuated 1,576 persons along with 05 livestock to safer locations. Additional NDRF teams have been airlifted to Gujarat to strengthen the ongoing rescue and relief efforts in coordination with the State administration.”
Residents in Guwahati experienced severe waterlogging after rainfall. Streets were inundated and daily life was disrupted, as per ANI report. The Indian Coast Guard rescued 64 stranded people in Daman amid floods.
IMD advises residents to take necessary precautions
The IMD in its statement said that the residents in the affected regions are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions. It also advised fishermen to not venture South Gujarat adjoining north Gujarat, Maharashtra coasts, along and off north Maharashtra Coasts.
It also cautioned fishermen against venturing along and off Odisha, off Gangetic west Bengal coasts and north Bay of Bengal, over Andaman Sea during July 26-28. Over some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal and few parts of Gulf of Mannar on July 28.