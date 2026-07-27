Who Is Gyaneshwari Yadav? 23-Year-Old Indian Weightlifter Winning Silver In Women's 53kg Event At Commonwealth Games

Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched a stellar silver medal in the women's 53kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games 2026
The Chhattisgarh native boasts an illustrious international career
Her rise has been strongly propelled by targeted national training regimes and government backing
Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav produced a memorable performance in her Commonwealth Games debut, clinching a brilliant silver medal in the women's 53kg category in Glasgow 2026.
Showing immense composure on the international stage, she started the snatch round ice-cool under pressure, nailing an 88kg lift on her third attempt to equal the Commonwealth Games record. Heading into the clean and jerk portion in second place, she opened with a strong 103kg lift to briefly claim the top spot of the leaderboard.
Though Nigeria's Onome Omolola Didih ultimately secured the gold with a total of 206kg, Gyaneshwari fought fiercely until the very end. She successfully cleared 107kg in her second attempt and went on to lift 111kg in her final effort, finishing with a fantastic personal-best total lift of 199kg to secure the silver medal for India.
Her remarkable podium finish marked India's fifth overall medal and added another proud chapter to the country's weightlifting dominance at the Games.
Who Is Gyaneshwari Yadav?
Born on August 3, 2003, and hailing from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, Gyaneshwari Yadav has established herself as one of India's leading and most technically proficient weightlifters in the lighter weight categories.
Weightlifting appears to have been in Gyaneshwari Yadav's destiny, given that her father, Deepak Yadav, was a dedicated bodybuilder who won the undivided Madhya Pradesh state title in 1997 and competed on the national stage.
Although he was forced to step away from the sport after getting married, he nurtured a lifelong dream of passing on his passion for strength training to his children. Despite facing constant financial hardships and relying on a meager income as an electrician, Deepak remained steadfast in doing everything within his power to support her athletic journey.
Recognizing the need for higher-level coaching to hone her natural talents, Deepak enrolled her at the Jai Bhawani Vyayamshala in Rajnandgaon, widely regarded as the premier Olympic weightlifting center in the area. Gyaneshwari has remained steadfastly committed to her training at the facility ever since, laying the crucial technical foundation that would eventually propel her onto the national and international stages.
She began weightlifting at a young age and rose steadily through her state's sports development system before earning a coveted spot in the national setup. Currently training under the national coaching program at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Patiala, she serves as a natural successor in elite weightlifting circles and consistently represents India at premier international competitions.
Her stellar career features an impressive collection of major international achievements, highlighted by a bronze medal overall alongside a silver in the snatch at the 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships with a total of 194kg.
She also captured a gold medal at the Universal Weightlifting Cup 2026 held in Apia, Samoa, with a 194kg total, and secured a commendable fifth-place finish on her maiden appearance at the 2024 World Weightlifting Championships by lifting 182kg.
Her rise to prominence was further cemented by a gold medal at the 2023 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in the 49kg category with a 176kg lift, three silver medals across the snatch, clean and jerk, and overall total at the 2022 IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Heraklion, Greece, and valuable exposure at the Junior Asian Championships in Tashkent and Senior Asian Championships in Manama in 2022.
Gyaneshwari's continuous development and elite readiness have been strongly propelled by targeted government interventions and athlete assistance programs since the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She has received financial backing amounting to Rs. 4,75,000/- under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and Rs. 19,22,900/- under the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC).
This vital state support has facilitated her intensive training regimes, including funding for the National Coaching Camp for Elite Senior Men and Women held at NSNIS Patiala from April 1 to August 31, 2026, and a specialized acclimatization training camp for Commonwealth Games preparations at the Warley Weightlifting Club in Birmingham from June 28 to July 22, 2026.
Furthermore, government assistance has ensured her seamless participation in critical international competitions such as the AWF Asian Senior Weightlifting Championship in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the Universal Weightlifting Cup in Samoa, and previous overseas campaigns in Greece, Uzbekistan, and Bahrain.