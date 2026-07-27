Gyaneshwari Yadav Lifts India To Silver: Weightlifter Claims 53kg Podium At Glasgow CWG 2026

Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav wins silver medal in women's 53kg category in Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
She successfully lifted 82kg, 85kg and 88kg in the snatch to finish the opening section in second place, behind Nigeria's Onome Didih.
Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi also added silver medals to India's haul on a productive day for the country's weightlifting contingent.
Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav wins silver medal in women's 53kg category in Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
Gyaneshwari Yadav became the latest Indian weightlifter to reach the podium at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, winning silver in the women's 53kg final on Monday to claim India's fifth medal of the ongoing Games.
Yadav produced a composed performance across both rounds of the competition. She successfully lifted 82kg, 85kg and 88kg in the snatch to finish the opening section in second place, behind Nigeria's Onome Didih.
The Indian lifter began the clean and jerk with a successful 103kg attempt before improving to 107kg with her second lift. She then pushed for 111kg with her final attempt, securing the silver medal.
Didih ultimately won gold after lifting 105kg and 110kg in her first two attempts, while Canada's Rebeka Groulx claimed bronze with a combined total of 178kg.
Yadav's medal came a day after Mirabai Chanu underlined her status as one of India's greatest weightlifters by winning a record third successive Commonwealth Games gold.
Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi also added silver medals to India's haul on a productive day for the country's weightlifting contingent.
India Overcomes Weightlifting Setback
India's medal campaign in weightlifting had suffered a major setback before the competition, with the country's contingent reduced from 16 athletes to 11 following multiple doping violations.
Dilbag Singh, competing in the 96kg category, was the latest athlete to be withdrawn from the squad last week.
Despite the disruption, India continues to make a strong impact in Glasgow. The absence of traditional powerhouses China and North Korea has also opened up the competition, with India among the leading forces in the sport.
India has been the top-performing nation in Commonwealth Games weightlifting at the 1990, 2002, 2018 and 2022 editions. With 133 medals, including 46 golds, India is the second-most successful country in the sport's Commonwealth Games history, behind Australia.