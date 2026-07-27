Hyderabad: Three Cops Injured as Drug Peddler Rams Car in Wild Chase

Three policemen, including an Inspector, were injured after an alleged drug peddler rammed them with his car in a bid to escape an anti-narcotics operation here, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred on Sunday and the accused was apprehended after police chased and intercepted him.
According to a police official, based on reliable information, a team of Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) personnel set up a trap in Abids area to nab a man involved in "drug peddling", when he allegedly rammed into a constable with the vehicle while trying to escape. The constable who suffered a leg fracture was admitted to a hospital.
The police team chased the car and the accused again allegedly attempted to run over them when they intercepted the vehicle in Afzalgunj area, causing minor injuries to another constable and an Inspector. The accused was subsequently apprehended, the official said.
Two separate cases on charges of attempt to murder and obstructing police officials while performing their duty were registered at Abids and Afzalgunj Police Stations. Further investigation is on.