BJP's Sunil Sharma Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Exploiting NEET Protests, Demands PDP Ban

Jammu and Kashmir Opposition Leader Sunil Sharma accused Rahul Gandhi of unnecessarily intervening in the NEET paper leak protests to gain political mileage.
Sharma asserted that the Union government had already reached an amicable resolution with the protesting students, addressing all their demands.
The BJP leader demanded a ban on the People's Democratic Party, comparing its foundation to banned organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami.
Sunil Sharma, leader of the opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of exploiting the NEET paper leak protests for political mileage.
Sharma demanded an immediate ban on the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for seeking the release of 2,500 detainees, according to PTI. The BJP leader asserted that the Centre has already addressed the students' concerns through a formal agreement.
Clash Over Student Protests
Sharma's remarks followed a letter Gandhi wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah. Gandhi demanded accountability for a "barbaric assault" and the use of "lethal force", including pellet guns, against protesting students in Delhi.
"Rahul Gandhi is unnecessarily trying to insert himself into this entire issue [student protest]...the young people who were part of this movement reached a very amicable resolution with the government, following which they called off their protest," Sharma told PTI.
"Whether it was their demands for compensation, the withdrawal of FIRs, resignations, or any other issue, the government of India reached an agreement with them on all their demands. Now I fail to understand what Gandhi is looking for. He is simply trying to create political space for himself." He added.
Sharma asserted that the Congress party is merely trying to find relevance after facing defeats on all fronts.
Demand to Ban PDP
The BJP leader also sharply rebuked PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. She reportedly demanded the release of around 2,500 people detained after a lone terrorist killed a policeman in south Kashmir last week, on the lines of the relief extended after the Delhi agitation.
Sharma questioned if the PDP was "equating separatists and terrorists with those students who were fighting for their careers and their professional future".
He accused the PDP of trying to revive and give space to separatist ideology by advocating for stone-pelters and terrorist supporters.
"Unfortunately, I would say that a party whose very foundation was built on separatism should face the same treatment as Jamaat-e-Islami and other Hurriyat organisations that have been banned," Sharma told PTI.
Targeting National Conference Government
Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Zorawar Singh targeted the National Conference government over two books that allegedly glorify separatism.
Singh demanded the resignation or removal of Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo. He accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of maintaining silence on the issue, accusing the National Conference of practising "double standards" on morality.
Singh contrasted the state government's stance with the Centre's handling of the NEET leak. He reported that the then Union Education Minister resigned on moral grounds, even though the National Testing Agency operates as an autonomous body.