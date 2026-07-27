All You Need To Know About Satyam Pandit, Filmed Assaulting Two Students In Delhi

Right-wing activist Satyam Pandit was filmed assaulting and abusing two students, Ayush Ranjan and his friend Rahul, on July 25 as they headed to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi.
The young men were slapped and abused after telling Pandit they were going to the demonstration.
Pandit later claimed protesters had insulted Hindu deities and the PM and CM Yogi and alleged a female constable's death.
Satyam Pandit, a Ghaziabad-based right-wing activist, was filmed assaulting two students who were on their way to Jantar Mantar on July 25. Pandit later shared the video on Instagram, claiming he had "gone to Jantar Mantar and treated some cockroaches", an apparent reference to supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
The two boys, Ayush Ranjan, a BSc student and his friend Rahul, were staying at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and went to Delhi on July 23 to participate in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.
In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ranjan said that around 4 to 5 AM, they were approached by a young man (Satyam Pandit) with his companion in a vehicle and as soon as they told him they were going to the demonstration, he got agitated and started slapping and abusing his friend Rahul.
After the post went viral on social media, Pandit, in another Instagram video, clarified that the video was made to show the anti-national activities being carried out in the CJP protest.
Pandit said that the protesters were hurling insults at Hindu deities and the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Yogi. He further alleged that the demonstration has led to the death of a female constable.
However, Delhi Police had denied any such incident earlier, through an X post on Friday. It said such fake information "is malicious, and strict legal action will be taken against those creating, circulating or amplifying such fake content." They further urged citizens not to believe or share such fake news.
Previous Police Charges
According to the Times of India, Pandit has faced at least eight FIRs in Ghaziabad over the past three years, on charges ranging from assault to threats of vandalism.
One such case was registered by Ghaziabad police in February, after a video surfaced showing Pandit threatening an elderly non-vegetarian restaurant owner for keeping his shop open on a Tuesday. In the video, Pandit warns the owner to stop running the eatery on Tuesdays or have it burned down.
Confirming the case, the Police Commissionerate Ghaziabad said in a post on X that the Kotwali police took immediate cognisance of the video, took the accused into custody, and registered a case under relevant sections.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Upasana Pandey, further said that peace and law and order had been maintained at the spot.