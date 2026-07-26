How BTS' Early Music Found New Meaning During India's NEET Paper Leak Protests

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

As students demanded accountability over the NEET paper leak controversy, BTS' early music found fresh relevance through reels, protest edits and powerful fan conversations.

NEET Protests
BTS Songs NEET Protests Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • BTS songs NEET protests gained momentum through reels, memes and student protest edits nationwide.

  • BTS' School Trilogy addressed education pressure, inequality and resilience between 2013 and 2017.

  • Rang De Basanti, Swades and BTS music continue inspiring youth during moments of accountability.

The unexpected link between BTS songs NEET protests has become one of the defining cultural moments surrounding India's ongoing student movement. As demonstrations over the NEET paper leak controversy gathered momentum, many young people returned to BTS' earliest songs, using them in reels, protest edits and social media posts. More than a decade after their release, these tracks have found new meaning among Indian students questioning fairness, merit and the pressures of an intensely competitive education system.

How BTS' early music found new meaning during the NEET protests

Across Instagram, X and fan communities, songs including No More Dream, N.O., Silver Spoon (Baepsae) and Not Today have reappeared alongside footage from student marches and protests, including demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. It was asked in No More Dream whether young people were pursuing dreams of their own, while resistance against an education system driven by grades and rankings was encouraged in N.O.. Frustration over unequal opportunities was expressed in Silver Spoon and perseverance in difficult times was championed in Not Today.

Rather than simply revisiting old songs, fans have repurposed them for a new generation. Lyrics now accompany protest images, speeches and news clips, transforming music released between 2013 and 2017 into a language of resilience, frustration and hope.

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Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists carry posters during a protest march demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Paradhan over the NEET paper leak issue, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, July 23, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Why BTS' School Trilogy continues to resonate

When BTS debuted, much of mainstream K-pop leaned towards escapism. Their early work instead focused on classrooms, parental expectations and the uncertainty of growing up. Later releases such as Am I Wrong, alongside solo projects by RM and Agust D, continued exploring identity, inequality and social responsibility.

This cultural revival mirrors how films like Rang De Basanti and Swades are repeatedly rediscovered during moments of public reflection in India. Like those films, BTS' early catalogue has outgrown its original context.

Today, songs such as Spring Day, Hooligan and Aliens are also appearing in protest edits, proving that powerful art evolves with every generation that embraces it.

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More than ten years after BTS first asked, "What is your dream?", that question is echoing once again through India's student movement.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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