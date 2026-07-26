How BTS' Early Music Found New Meaning During India's NEET Paper Leak Protests

How BTS' early music found new meaning during the NEET protests

Across Instagram, X and fan communities, songs including No More Dream, N.O., Silver Spoon (Baepsae) and Not Today have reappeared alongside footage from student marches and protests, including demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. It was asked in No More Dream whether young people were pursuing dreams of their own, while resistance against an education system driven by grades and rankings was encouraged in N.O.. Frustration over unequal opportunities was expressed in Silver Spoon and perseverance in difficult times was championed in Not Today.