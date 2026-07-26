Carrie Teaser: Mike Flanagan Breathes New Life Into Stephen King Classic

“De Palma adapted it faithfully and beautifully 50 years ago,” says Flanagan, a consistent adapter of King’s works between Gerald’s Game (2017), Doctor Sleep (2019), The Life of Chuck (2024), and now The Mist (upcoming). “Then it’s been adapted twice after that, officially and unofficially. It’s been imitated scores of times. So for me, this was never going to be a straight adaptation. The only way to approach it was to build something new out of the ingredients of Carrie. Otherwise, there’s really no purpose in trying to retread ground that’s been so beautifully walked before.” He also told, "Our prom sequence really is a showstopper and really is one of my favorite sequences I've ever gotten to be a part of in my career, in any capacity. It is the most complex scene I have ever, ever filmed. I remember just the shot list for it was something like 185 unique subs just to get us through."