David Jonsson Leads Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3

The Black Panther film franchise emerged with the 2018 title, starring Boseman as T’Challa. With a cast that included Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett, the film was a blockbuster, collecting $1.3 billion at the global box office and becoming the first superhero feature to garner an Academy Award nomination for best picture. The sequel, Wakanda Forever, hit theaters in 2022 and strode beyond $850 million at the worldwide box office. It won an Oscar from five nominations, with Angela Bassett becoming the first actor nominated for an Academy Award for a performance in a Marvel movie.