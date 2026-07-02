Project Hail Mary OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ryan Gosling-Starrer Space Drama

Project Hail Mary, the critically acclaimed sci-fi adventure, will release on OTT this July.
Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a science teacher on a mission to save Earth.
The space adventure emerged as a massive box office success, grossing over $683 million globally during its theatrical run.
Project Hail Mary OTT Release Update: Ryan Gosling-starrer space drama, which was released in theatres globally, including the US, on March 20, and in India on March 26, is set for a digital debut. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film features Gosling as a science teacher tasked with saving Earth.
When and where to watch Project Hail Mary online
Prime Video informed on Wednesday that the acclaimed sci-fi movie will debut on July 3.
About Project Hail Mary
Drew Goddard adapted the screenplay and Amy Pascal, Gosling, Lord, Miller, Weir, Rachel O'Connor and Aditya Sood backed the project.
The film follows a high-stakes cosmic survival story. The official synopsis reads: "Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light-years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there."
"He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction...but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone."
James Ortiz voiced the creature, which was a pivotal part of the narrative and the hero.
The movie opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.
Miller, in an interview with Hindustan Times, opened up about the alien, saying, "He is not traditionally cute. He doesn’t have big eyes. In fact, he doesn’t have any eyes or a face."
"But the way he moves and the performance by James Ortiz make you fall in love with him. There were many factors, starting with the design we did with Neil Scanlon and the creature shop team, to making a character with no face feel interesting and appealing," he added.
Project Hail Mary box office
Gosling's film emerged as a major box office success. The space adventure grossed over $683mn worldwide during its theatrical run.