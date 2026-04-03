Ryan Gosling Exits Daniels’ Next Film, Scheduling Conflict Delays Casting Plans

Summary of this article
Ryan Gosling exited Daniels’ next film due to scheduling conflicts.
The Universal-backed project is now moving forward without him.
The film is currently scheduled for release on November 19, 2027.
Ryan Gosling has exited the next film by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, citing scheduling conflicts as the primary reason. Variety has confirmed the development, marking a shift for the highly anticipated project backed by Universal.
The untitled film, directed by the Oscar-winning duo known as Daniels, had been tentatively scheduled for a June 2027 release before being pushed to November 2027. Production was expected to begin in Los Angeles later this year. However, it was reported that the filming schedule could not be adjusted to accommodate Gosling’s packed commitments.
Scheduling conflict leads to exit
According to Variety, Gosling’s departure was attributed to a scheduling clash following his extensive global press tour for Project Hail Mary. The sci-fi film, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, has emerged as a major box office success, with its opening weekend collections reported at $80 million domestically and $141 million worldwide. Its total global earnings have since crossed $334 million.
Despite this exit, Gosling remains attached to other major projects. He is set to appear in director Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter, which is expected to be released in 2027.
Daniels moves ahead with the new project
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who gained global recognition with Everything Everywhere All at Once, are proceeding with the film under their Playgrounds production banner. The project is being produced alongside Jonathan Wang as part of their overall deal with Universal.
The duo made their feature debut with Swiss Army Man and went on to achieve critical and commercial success with Everything Everywhere All at Once, which earned over $100 million globally and won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
As reported by Deadline, Gosling’s exit marks one of the first major changes to the film’s casting, although further details about replacements have not yet been announced. Universal has not issued an official comment on the development.
For now, the project remains in active development, with production expected to proceed as planned. The revised release date for the film has been set for November 19, 2027.