Project Hail Mary Gets Extended Theatrical Run: Ryan Gosling-Starrer Won’t Be ‘Streaming Anytime Soon’

“We announced yesterday that MGM is extending the exclusive theatrical window for ‘Project Hail Mary,’ so it won’t be on streaming anytime soon (sic),” Miller wrote. “This is a movie that needs to be seen on a big screen – and with a full return to IMAX screens for one week only starting this weekend, make plans to see it in a theater now! Bring friends and loved ones. It’s an experience to share with others (sic).”