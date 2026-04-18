Project Hail Mary Gets Extended Theatrical Run: Ryan Gosling-Starrer Won’t Be ‘Streaming Anytime Soon’

Project Hail Mary is getting an extended theatrical run. It will be back in IMAX for one week starting this weekend.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary extended theatrical run Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Project Hail Mary is getting an extended theatrical run.

  • It will be back in IMAX for one week starting this weekend.

  • The space adventure drama has already earned over $525M at the box office.

Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary is getting an extended theatrical run. The sci-fi drama was released in theatres in the United States by Amazon MGM Studios on March 20, 2026 and has already earned over $525M at the box office. It has officially got an extended theatrical run and will not stream anytime soon. Amazon has agreed to delay its OTT release on Prime Video.

The movie is now expected to cross the $600M mark at the global box office.

Project Hail Mary extended theatrical run

Project Hail Mary's director, Christopher Miller, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the film “won’t be on streaming anytime soon” as the movie’s theatrical release has been extended.

“We announced yesterday that MGM is extending the exclusive theatrical window for ‘Project Hail Mary,’ so it won’t be on streaming anytime soon (sic),” Miller wrote. “This is a movie that needs to be seen on a big screen – and with a full return to IMAX screens for one week only starting this weekend, make plans to see it in a theater now! Bring friends and loved ones. It’s an experience to share with others (sic).”

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On Wednesday night at CinemaCon, Gosling joined directors Phil Lord and Miller on stage to celebrate the movie. The actor thanked theatre owners for helping the film reach the audience, and he even handed out flowers as a token of appreciation. He also thanked exhibitors directly for distributing the film.

About Project Hail Mary

Based on Andy Weir’s bestselling novel of the same name, the story follows Ryland Grace (played by Gosling), a former schoolteacher turned scientist who wakes up alone on a spaceship with a lost memory. When his memory returns, he realises that it is his last chance to save Earth from a global extinction-level threat.

Sandra Hüller, Milana Vayntrub, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and James Ortiz round out the cast.

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