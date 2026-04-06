Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection: Ryan Gosling's Space Drama Inches Closer To Rs 50 Crore Mark In India

An excerpt from Outlook India review of Project Hail Mary reads: "Project Hail Mary chooses not to be dour but upbeat, arrogating friendship, community and kindness for one another as our strongest assets against any encroaching threat. A reluctant hero, Grace grows into his purpose slowly and with conviction. He goes from doubting himself to doing whatever it takes to steer a friend towards safe harbours. However, an overstretched denouement weakens the power of an effective mutual recognition between the two interstellar friends. The last act just goes on and on, begging to be cleaved as finely as the richly engrossing first hour. Nevertheless, this is a supremely engaging adventure worth the long haul."