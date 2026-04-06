Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection: Ryan Gosling's Space Drama Inches Closer To Rs 50 Crore Mark In India

Project Hail Mary is performing well at the box office, despite facing stiff competition from Dhurandhar 2.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Project Hail Mary box office collection
Project Hail Mary box office collection India Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Project Hail Mary is performing well at the box office, despite facing stiff competition from Dhurandhar 2.

  • The audience's demands increased the screen counts of the Ryan Gosling-starrer.

  • It is now inching closer to the Rs 50 crore mark in India.

Project Hail Mary box office collection update: Ryan Gosling's space drama Project Hail Mary hit the Indian screens on March 26, 2026. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, it had a very slow start in India on Day 1 as Dhurandhar: The Revenge dominated maximum screens, including premium IMAX screens. Later, when the screens were increased, it witnessed an upward trend at the box office. The Hollywood film has now scored a bigger second weekend in India. It is now inching closer to the Rs 50 crore mark.

Project Hail Mary box office collection India Day 1 - Sony
Project Hail Mary Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Gosling-Led Space Drama Earns Over Rs 2 Crore In India

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Project Hail Mary box office collection Day 11 (India)

According to Sacnilk, Project Hail Mary saw a big jump in the second weekend with a 7.7% growth from Saturday's (Day 10) net collection of Rs 4.55 crore.

On Day 11, the film collected a net of Rs 4.90 crore across 1,585 shows with 41.2% occupancy. The total India net collection stands at Rs 37.90 crore, and gross collection is Rs 45.43 crore.

Reportedly, the Ryan Gosling-starrer has grossed over $400M worldwide and is targeting a $620–700M haul. It was reportedly made on a budget of $190M.

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Project Hail Mary worldwide box office collection - Sony
Project Hail Mary Worldwide Box Office Collection: Ryan Gosling's Space Drama Crosses $223 Million, Set To Beat Hoppers

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

An excerpt from Outlook India review of Project Hail Mary reads: "Project Hail Mary chooses not to be dour but upbeat, arrogating friendship, community and kindness for one another as our strongest assets against any encroaching threat. A reluctant hero, Grace grows into his purpose slowly and with conviction. He goes from doubting himself to doing whatever it takes to steer a friend towards safe harbours. However, an overstretched denouement weakens the power of an effective mutual recognition between the two interstellar friends. The last act just goes on and on, begging to be cleaved as finely as the richly engrossing first hour. Nevertheless, this is a supremely engaging adventure worth the long haul."

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