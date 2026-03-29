Project Hail Mary Worldwide Box Office Collection: Ryan Gosling's Space Drama Crosses $223 Million, Set To Beat Hoppers

Summary of this article
Project Hail Mary is having a strong run at the worldwide box office.
It has already crossed $200 million globally.
Ryan Gosling-starrer, which was released in India on March 26, earned over Rs 9 crore amid the Dhurandhar 2 storm.
Project Hail Mary box office collection update: Project Hail Mary might be overshadowed by Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the Indian box office, but it is minting moolah at the domestic market and worldwide, emerging as one of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters of the year. It has now crossed $223 million worldwide and is expected to cross the $300 million landmark soon.
The sci-fi drama was released in the United States on March 20, 2026, by Amazon MGM Studios. Based on Andy Weir's novel, it is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.
Project Hail Mary worldwide box office collection
Project Hail Mary has witnessed a phenomenal stability in its second weekend. Reportedly, on its second Friday in North America, the film grossed $14.6 million, and is expected to rake in an estimated $53.1 million weekend haul. After two weekends in theatres, the Ryan Gosling-starrer is estimated to reach $162.9 million in the domestic market. It is one of the top contenders for the highest-grossing films of 2026. The film already surpassed the domestic haul of Dune: Part One in less than 11 days. It is now set to overtake Pixar's Hoppers ($251.6 million).
Its domestic collection stands at $124.4 million, and $98.7 million has been earned from the international market, taking the total worldwide collection to $223.1 million.
The film's opening weekend haul was $140.9 million globally. Of this, $80.5 million came from North America and $60.4 million from international markets, emerging as the biggest debut of the year so far. It has also beaten the opening collection of Creed III, which was earlier Amazon MGM's top movie.
Europe and Asia have also contributed significantly to Project Hail Mary's overall collections.
In India, it received fewer IMAX screens due to Dhurandhar 2, but the number has been increased after fans' demands.
Project Hail Mary box office collection India
Despite stiff box office competition from Dhurandhar 2, the Hollywood film collected a net of Rs 4.60 crore on Day 3, across 1,625 shows, taking the total India net collections to Rs 9.75 crore and gross collections to Rs 11.68 crore in three days.