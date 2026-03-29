Project Hail Mary Worldwide Box Office Collection: Ryan Gosling's Space Drama Crosses $223 Million, Set To Beat Hoppers

Project Hail Mary worldwide box office collection

Project Hail Mary has witnessed a phenomenal stability in its second weekend. Reportedly, on its second Friday in North America, the film grossed $14.6 million, and is expected to rake in an estimated $53.1 million weekend haul. After two weekends in theatres, the Ryan Gosling-starrer is estimated to reach $162.9 million in the domestic market. It is one of the top contenders for the highest-grossing films of 2026. The film already surpassed the domestic haul of Dune: Part One in less than 11 days. It is now set to overtake Pixar's Hoppers ($251.6 million).