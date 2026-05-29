Raakh: Ali Fazal's Investigative Thriller To Premiere In June; Check Out The Release Date

Ali Fazal-led Raakh is set to premiere in June.
Directed and executive-produced by Prosit Roy, the show also stars Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir in key roles.
Ali plays a relentless investigating officer who is on a manhunt to uncover the truth behind a crime.
Ali Fazal starrer Raakh has locked its release date for June. The Prime Original series is directed and executive-produced by Prosit Roy, and also stars Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir in key roles.
When and where to watch Raakh
Raakh will premiere on June 12, 2026.
Sharing Raakh release date with a poster, featuring Ali Fazal, the streamer wrote, "buried truths always find their way back 🤫#RaakhOnPrime, New Series, June 12 (sic)."
About Raakh
As per the streamer, Raakh is an “investigative drama that unfolds as a visceral study of the criminal mind and the darkness that lingers beneath the surface of everyday life. When two teenagers vanish without a trace, a close-knit family is shattered and an entire city is left on edge. A relentless investigating officer launches a nationwide manhunt to uncover the truth — but the deeper he goes, the more the case pulls him into a world of violence and human depravity."
Prosit Roy called Raakh “one of the most creatively fulfilling and emotionally intense projects” he has worked on, because it is more than a crime thriller. The “opportunity to merge the thrill of a gripping manhunt with an unflinching exploration of trauma and the darker impulses of human nature” thrilled him the most.
He was also all praise for the cast and crew of the show.
Raakh is created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi. It has been produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Mrinalini Jain, and Shyam Rathi under the banner of Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa.