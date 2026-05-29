Raakh: Ali Fazal's Investigative Thriller To Premiere In June; Check Out The Release Date

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Directed and executive-produced by Prosit Roy, Raakh stars Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir in key roles. It will premiere in June.

Raakh
Raakh release date out Photo: Instagram/Prime Video
Summary of this article

  • Ali Fazal-led Raakh is set to premiere in June.

  • Directed and executive-produced by Prosit Roy, the show also stars Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir in key roles.

  • Ali plays a relentless investigating officer who is on a manhunt to uncover the truth behind a crime.

Ali Fazal starrer Raakh has locked its release date for June. The Prime Original series is directed and executive-produced by Prosit Roy, and also stars Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir in key roles.

When and where to watch Raakh

Raakh will premiere on June 12, 2026.

Sharing Raakh release date with a poster, featuring Ali Fazal, the streamer wrote, "buried truths always find their way back 🤫#RaakhOnPrime, New Series, June 12 (sic)."

Prime Video slate 2026 - Instagram
Prime Video Reveals 2026 Slate Featuring Upcoming Films And Series

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Raakh

As per the streamer, Raakh is an “investigative drama that unfolds as a visceral study of the criminal mind and the darkness that lingers beneath the surface of everyday life. When two teenagers vanish without a trace, a close-knit family is shattered and an entire city is left on edge. A relentless investigating officer launches a nationwide manhunt to uncover the truth — but the deeper he goes, the more the case pulls him into a world of violence and human depravity."

Prosit Roy called Raakh “one of the most creatively fulfilling and emotionally intense projects” he has worked on, because it is more than a crime thriller. The “opportunity to merge the thrill of a gripping manhunt with an unflinching exploration of trauma and the darker impulses of human nature” thrilled him the most.

Related Content
Jana Nayagan to reportedly release in June - KVN Productions
Maa Behen release date announced - IMDb
Kartavya Release Update: Saif Ali Khan Film Gets OTT Date - Instagram
Bandar Release Date Shift - Instagram

He was also all praise for the cast and crew of the show.

Raftaar new release date out - Instagram
Rajkummar Rao-Starrer Raftaar New Release Date Out; To Hit Screens In October

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Raakh is created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi. It has been produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Mrinalini Jain, and Shyam Rathi under the banner of Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories