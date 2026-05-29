Raakh: Ali Fazal's Investigative Thriller To Premiere In June; Check Out The Release Date

About Raakh

As per the streamer, Raakh is an “investigative drama that unfolds as a visceral study of the criminal mind and the darkness that lingers beneath the surface of everyday life. When two teenagers vanish without a trace, a close-knit family is shattered and an entire city is left on edge. A relentless investigating officer launches a nationwide manhunt to uncover the truth — but the deeper he goes, the more the case pulls him into a world of violence and human depravity."