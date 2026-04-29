Kartavya Release Update: Saif Ali Khan’s Delayed Cop Drama Finally Gets A Date

Backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s banner, the film marks Saif’s return to a cop role and explores duty, family and moral conflict.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Kartavya
Kartavya Release Update: Saif Ali Khan Film Gets OTT Date Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kartavya release update ends three-year delay with confirmed Netflix streaming debut date.

  • Saif Ali Khan returns as cop in intense crime drama exploring duty.

  • Kartavya cast includes Rasika Dugal and Sanjay Mishra in key roles.

The release update on Kartavya has finally brought clarity for audiences who have been waiting years to see Saif Ali Khan’s crime drama. After a long delay, the film is now set to make its way to viewers, marking a significant moment for both the actor and the makers.

The project, backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s production house and directed by Pulkit, had been in limbo for nearly three years. Its eventual release signals a fresh push for character-driven stories in the streaming space, especially those rooted in moral dilemmas and grounded narratives.

Kartavya release update: Saif Ali Khan returns in cop role

One of the biggest talking points around the film is Saif Ali Khan stepping back into a police officer’s role. It has been several years since audiences last saw him in a similar space, and the return adds a layer of anticipation.

During the first look launch, it was stated by Saif that the film was “a lovely piece” by director Pulkit, and that he was pleased it would reach audiences through streaming. His character is placed at the centre of a tense narrative, dealing with both professional duties and personal challenges.

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BY Aishani Biswas

Kartavya's plot and cast explore duty and family conflict

Set in the heartland, the film follows a police officer caught between law and family, as rising threats begin to blur the line between right and wrong. The story leans into questions of responsibility and how far one can go to protect both duty and loved ones.

The ensemble cast includes Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Manish Chaudhari, adding depth to the narrative. With experienced performers backing the central story, the film aims to balance intensity with emotional weight.

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After years of waiting, Kartavya is now scheduled to arrive on Netflix on May 15, 2026, finally giving audiences a chance to see the long-delayed project unfold.

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