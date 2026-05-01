Kartavya OTT Release: Shah Rukh Khan Drops Poster, Saif Ali Khan Steps Into Intense Cop Role

Summary of this article
Kartavya OTT release confirmed with Saif Ali Khan returning as an intense cop.
Shah Rukh Khan shares poster, boosting buzz around Netflix crime drama.
Film premieres May 15, 2026, exploring the duty versus family conflict storyline.
Kartavya's OTT release has finally been confirmed, and the announcement has quickly caught attention online. With Saif Ali Khan stepping into a cop’s role, the film has been building quiet anticipation, now amplified after Shah Rukh Khan shared the official release poster across social media.
Kartavya OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan shares first official poster
The announcement was made on social media, where it was stated that the film would soon arrive on streaming. Alongside the poster, a message hinting at the film’s intense narrative was shared, suggesting that every decision within its world would carry weight and consequence.
The poster itself presents Saif Ali Khan in a stern avatar, standing in front of a police vehicle at night. Flames in the background add a sense of urgency and danger, setting the tone for a high-stakes drama.
Saif Ali Khan’s cop drama explores duty versus family
Directed by Pulkit, Kartavya centres on a police officer caught in a moral dilemma. As threats close in on his family, he is forced to choose between protecting his loved ones and staying true to his duty.
The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari and Saurabh Dwivedi, each playing key roles within the narrative.
Backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, the project adds to the banner’s growing slate of digital releases. The production house has previously delivered several notable films and series across platforms.
Saif Ali Khan was last seen in a streaming project, continuing his association with digital content. With Kartavya, he returns to a uniformed role, bringing back a space audiences have enjoyed him in before.