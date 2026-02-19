New OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week: Do Deewane Seher Mein, Assi, Kennedy And More

.New OTT & theatrical releases this week across cinemas and streaming
Bollywood films include Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi.
OTT release this week India features Kennedy on ZEE5.
The third week of February is stacked with New OTT & theatrical releases. This Week across Hindi cinema and international titles. If you’re tracking new movies this week India or planning your weekend watchlist, the line-up moves from big-screen historical dramas and romantic sagas to tightly packed OTT thrillers. Here’s a clear break-up of what’s releasing in theatres and what you can stream at home.
Bollywood movies releasing in theatres this week
1. Veer Murarbaji
Directed by Ajay Arekar and Anirudh Arekar, Veer Murarbaji brings Maratha history to the screen. The film stars Ankit Mohan as the warrior Murarbaji Deshpande and Sourabh Raaj Jain as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil feature in key roles. Positioned as a tale of loyalty and sacrifice, the film leans into period drama and battlefield spectacle
In cinemas from February 19, 2026.
2. Do Deewane Seher Mein
Directed by Ravi Udyawar, this romantic drama pairs Siddhant Chaturvedi with Mrunal Thakur. Backed by banners including Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions, the film explores love, timing and emotional crossroads set against an urban backdrop. With a strong supporting cast and a focus on destiny and relationships, it aims squarely at romance lovers
Releasing in theatres on February 20, 2026.
3. Assi
From director Anubhav Sinha, Assi is a courtroom drama led by Taapsee Pannu. The film follows a brutal crime case and the legal battle that unfolds, touching on justice and social responsibility. Veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Revathi add gravitas to the proceedings.
Arrives in cinemas on February 20, 2026.
Hollywood movies releasing in theatres
4. Goat
An animated sports comedy directed by Tyree Dillihay and Adam Rosette, Goat features voice performances by Caleb McLaughlin and Gabrielle Union. The story centres on an underdog goat chasing championship dreams in a vibrant animated world.
In theatres on February 20, 2026.
5. Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die
Directed by Gore Verbinski, this sci-fi comedy-drama stars Sam Rockwell and Haley Lu Richardson. The narrative follows a mysterious man claiming to be from the future who recruits ordinary people to stop a disaster. It blends humour with speculative storytelling.
Releasing in cinemas on February 20, 2026.
OTT release this week in India
6. Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri
Starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, this romantic drama follows an NRI wedding planner and an aspiring novelist whose whirlwind cruise romance is tested by family obligations.
Streaming on Prime Video from February 19, 2026.
7. Kennedy
Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, Kennedy is a Hindi action crime thriller featuring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The story tracks a former cop living a double life as a hitman until a mysterious woman changes everything.
Premiering on ZEE5 on February 20, 2026.
Final take, what to watch this week
If you prefer the theatre experience, historical epics and courtroom dramas dominate the big screen. If staying in sounds better, the OTT release Hindi movies list this week offers romance and crime thrillers across major platforms. Whether you’re scanning upcoming Bollywood movies or latest streaming releases India, this week covers multiple genres without overlap.