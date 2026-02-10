Kennedy Official Trailer Out: Rahul Bhat Leads Anurag Kashyap’s Noir Thriller

Kennedy official trailer unveils neo noir thriller.
Rahul Bhat plays hitman in corrupt system.
Film premieres on ZEE5 after festival acclaim.
After a celebrated festival run, the film is set for its digital release on ZEE5, bringing its dark, morally complex world to Indian audiences. Kennedy official trailer has been released, giving viewers their first detailed look at Anurag Kashyap’s long-awaited neo noir thriller. Led by Rahul Bhat and featuring Sunny Leone in a striking role, the film arrives on ZEE5 after earning acclaim at several international film festivals.
Kennedy official trailer reveals a dark descent
Rahul Bhat takes centre stage as Uday Shetty, a former police officer believed to be dead. Now operating under the name Kennedy, he works as a hitman in a corrupt system that once shaped him. The trailer presents him as a quiet, lethal presence, carrying visible emotional scars. His performance appears controlled yet simmering, hinting at a man torn between violence and redemption.
Anurag Kashyap’s signature noir world
Kennedy trailer leans heavily into Anurag Kashyap’s brooding visual language. Shadowy frames, neon-lit nights and an undercurrent of dread define the mood. The narrative teases themes of guilt, addiction and insomnia, suggesting a psychological unraveling as much as a crime story.
Sunny Leone’s presence adds another layer to the tension. Though the trailer reveals little about her character, her scenes suggest emotional complexity rather than a peripheral role. The ensemble also includes Mohit Takalkar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Megha Burman, Shrikant Yadav, Kurush Deboo, Karishma Modi and Aamir Dalvi.
ZEE5 described the protagonist as a weapon created by the system who now acts on his own will. That line captures the film’s central conflict: a man shaped by institutional violence trying to reclaim agency.
Before its digital debut, Kennedy travelled to festivals including Cannes, MAMI and Mitti, where it built steady anticipation. With its OTT release now locked for February 20, 2026, the film finally makes its way to home audiences.