Kennedy OTT Release: Anurag Kashyap Announces Digital Premiere Of Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone Starrer

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy will finally release in India, but directly on OTT.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kennedy on OTT
Kennedy to release directly on OTT Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy will finally release in India, but directly on OTT.

  • Despite clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film was never released in theatres in India.

  • The neo-noir crime thriller stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone.

Kennedy OTT release date update: Anurag Kashyap's highly anticipated film will finally release in India, but directly on OTT. The neo-noir crime thriller, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, earned praise and critical acclaim at several international film festivals and received a 7-minute standing ovation at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. It was screened under the midnight screening section.

The film received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), but was never released in India due to the financial turmoil at ZEE Studios. Now, after three years, it is heading for OTT release.

Anurag Kashyap confirms Kennedy OTT release

Kennedy will premiere on Zee5 soon. However, the release date is yet to be announced. Reports claim that it will hit the OTT space on February 20, 2026.

On Saturday night, Kashyap shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Finally our labour of love, angst and all things in between “Kennedy” is coming home after travelling the world on @zee5 .All I can say is I am grateful for having been able to make this film , my team , my producers , my Studio and at the end of the day - jab jab Jo Jo hona hai tab tab so so hota hai . 🤞(sic)."

Related Content
Related Content
Sudhir Mishra, Anurag Kashyap - null
Anurag Kashyap Credits Sudhir Mishra For Story Of 'Kennedy'

BY PTI

Why Kennedy's release delayed in India

Earlier in an interview with The Hindu, while speaking about the delay, and the setbacks, Kashyap said, “Kennedy is locked and has been cleared by the censors. But ZEE has lost a lot of money on the recent films they released. And all the people who produced the film have left the company.”

The Gangs of Wasseypur director also revealed that he wrote a script for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, and was planning to make it with longtime collaborator and cinematographer Rajeev Ravi as the director. As the project didn't take off, Kashyap revamped the narrative, which finally shaped into Kennedy.

“The central character of Kennedy, an undercover cop named Uday Shetty, has stayed with me for a long time. It was narrated to me by Sudhir Mishra. There was actually one such man in the Mumbai force. In fact, I have a sequel web series in mind where the character survives the events of Kennedy,” he shared.

Sunny Leone with Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Bhat - null
Anurag Kashyap On Picking Sunny Leone For ‘Kennedy’: Needed A Woman Over 40, Who Is Sexualised By Men

BY Gurpreet Kaur

Apart from Cannes, the film was screened at the Sydney Film Festival, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (South Korea), Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (Switzerland), the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, London Indian Film Festival, and others.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star As Lisandro Alonso Remakes Abbas Kiarostami’s 'Taste Of Cherry'

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Live, UFC 325: Featherweight Title Rematch Underway In Sydney; Steve Waugh In Attendance

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus