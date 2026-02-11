Rahul Bhat Interview On Kennedy │“Uday Shetty Was A Very Complex Character Which Took A Toll On Me”

A

Generally, one film travels for one season in a film festival, but it’s a miracle that Kennedy kept going and kept travelling to several film festivals. It's unprecedented. So, in that way, we have been lucky that the film received a phenomenal reception in the film festival circuit around the world and remained valid and alive for such a long time.

Portraying these kinds of roles can take a toll on you and can lead to depression. They're very complex roles to play, and an actor has to sacrifice a lot. But I believe it's part and parcel of any actor's life.