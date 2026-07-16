Haiwaan First Look Posters Tease Dark, Suspenseful Conflict Between Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are collaborating for the first time since their 2008 film Tashan.
The makers of Haiwaan released five character posters showcasing the lead actors in intense and rugged avatars.
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is the official Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam.
The makers of the upcoming film Haiwaan unveiled five character posters on Wednesday (July 15), showcasing lead actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in intense, rugged avatars. The film marks their first big-screen collaboration in nearly two decades. Directed by Priyadarshan, the gritty thriller will hit the screens this September.
Sharing the posters on Instagram, he wrote, "One sees everything, One misses nothing, Haiwaniyat ab nahin rukegi! #Haiwaan arrives in cinemas on 11th September!"
The posters highlight intense visual themes and generate immediate intrigue regarding the narrative. One poster features Akshay wearing a beanie with his eyes covered, setting a secretive and dark tone for his on-screen persona. The text on the poster reads: "Vengeance sees everything"
Saif's poster shows him staring directly at the camera, with an intense gaze. The text on his poster reads: "Every sense is a weapon".
A joint poster shows both actors and a child holding a teddy bear, hinting at a central plot element.
Colour palettes play a significant role in differentiating the characters. A red-hued poster depicts a menacingly grinning Akshay with a person burning in a graveyard in the background. Meanwhile, Saif's individual poster features a yellow-hued colour scheme showing him looking highly focused.
Have a look at the posters here.
Haiwaan cast and release date
Haiwaan is the official Hindi remake of the acclaimed 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam. Rohan Shankar and Abhilash Nair co-wrote the screenplay, while Pritam composed the music.
It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films. Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar play significant roles in the Saif and Akshay-starrer.
This project marks Akshay and Saif's first film together since Tashan (2008). The pair previously appeared in popular films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Keemat and Aarzoo.
It will arrive in theatres on September 11, 2026.