Akshay Kumar's New Movie With Priyadarshan Titled Wicked Sunny? Here's What We Know

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's upcoming film is reportedly titled Wicked Sunny.
Production for the film is scheduled to commence in December 2026.
The title Wicked Sunny is a reference to the popular theme music from Akshay Kumar's 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.
Last year, there was a report claiming that after Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan would team up for another film, which would be produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films. The same portal has now reported that Akshay-Priyadarshan's film has got a title. Read on to know the details.
Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's next is titled Wicked Sunny?
Makers have reportedly locked Wicked Sunny as the title of the upcoming film starring Akshay. Production for the comedy feature might kick off in December 2026.
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The film has been titled Wicked Sunny. The makers believe that the title does complete justice to the film’s zone as well as its lead character."
The title Wicked Sunny directly references the popular theme music played during Kumar's scenes in the 2004 comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.
Akshay's last release with Priyadarshan was Bhooth Bangla.
"The theme remains extremely catchy and popular even 22 years after the film’s release. Wicked Sunny will feature Akshay Kumar in a wacky comic avatar, distinctly different from the characters he has played in recent comic capers such as Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle," the source said, adding, "Fans are going to have a blast watching Akshay go all out."
Akshay and Priyadarshan's previous work includes Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan and Khatta Meetha. Wicked Sunny marks the ninth collaboration between the actor-director duo.
Screenwriter Rohan Shankar is co-writing the screenplay with Priyadarshan, a Mid-Day report stated.
A source told told the portal, "The film will roll by the year-end, most likely in December. Akki and he are excited about the project because, though he has attempted comedies and thrillers in the past, he feels this belongs to a genre that he hasn’t attempted before."
Neither Akshay nor Priyadarshan has confirmed the film title.
Haiwaan, also starring Saif Ali Khan, will hit the screens on September 11, 2026.