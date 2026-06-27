Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Comedy Beats Bhooth Bangla Opening

Welcome To The Jungle box office Day 1 reached ₹29 crore worldwide globally.
Akshay Kumar's comedy surpassed Bhooth Bangla and Jolly LLB 3 opening collections.
The film released across 10,892 shows, with weekend performance now under close watch.
Welcome To The Jungle box office Day 1 has given Akshay Kumar a promising start despite receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The comedy entertainer has collected ₹29 crore worldwide on its opening day, outperforming the first-day figures of the actor's recent releases Bhooth Bangla and Jolly LLB 3. The weekend will now determine whether the film can build on its initial momentum.
Welcome To The Jungle box office Day 1 collection
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹22.50 crore gross in India and ₹6.50 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to ₹29 crore on its opening day.
At the domestic box office, the third instalment of the Welcome franchise collected ₹15 crore India nett across 10,892 shows, while its overall India nett total currently stands at ₹18.75 crore.
Akshay Kumar film beats Bhooth Bangla and Jolly LLB 3
The opening collection places Welcome To The Jungle ahead of Akshay Kumar's recent theatrical releases. Bhooth Bangla had earned ₹12.25 crore nett on its opening day before touching ₹16 crore with premiere collections included. Meanwhile, Jolly LLB 3 opened with ₹12.50 crore.
Directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Neeraj Vora, Welcome To The Jungle marks the third instalment after Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar in a double role alongside Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani and Jackie Shroff.
With a ₹29 crore worldwide opening already secured, all eyes are now on the weekend collections, which will determine whether the comedy entertainer can convert its decent start into a strong box office run.