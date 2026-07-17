Vivek Oberoi Reacts To Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike, Says ‘I Am An Actor, Not A Politician’

Vivek Oberoi avoided political debate while commenting on Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing protest.
Actor described free public expression as an important feature of healthy democracy today.
Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike has entered its 20th day amid growing celebrity support.
Vivek Oberoi has weighed in on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, even as the protest continues to attract support from several Bollywood celebrities. Calling himself "an actor, not a politician", Oberoi said he stays away from political matters but believes everyone should have the freedom to express their views in a healthy democracy.
Vivek Oberoi responds to Sonam Wangchuk protest
Speaking to the media, Vivek Oberoi said that he considers himself an actor rather than a politician and therefore does not closely follow political developments. It was added by him that he prefers to observe and learn from what is happening around him instead of participating in political debates.
Oberoi also said that the expression of different opinions should be viewed as a positive sign in a democracy. According to the actor, people being able to voice their concerns reflects a healthy democratic environment, regardless of differing viewpoints.
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike continues to draw celebrity support
Oberoi's comments come as several Bollywood personalities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Imran Khan, Zeenat Aman, Prakash Raj and Naseeruddin Shah, have publicly voiced support for Sonam Wangchuk and his ongoing protest.
Wangchuk has remained on a hunger strike while demanding accountability over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. The protest has also prompted concern over his health, with doctors reportedly warning about the effects of prolonged fasting. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has directed authorities to ensure regular monitoring of his condition and intervene immediately if required.
As the hunger strike enters its 20th day, public attention remains fixed on the protest, with responses from both public figures and institutions continuing to shape the national conversation.