Mahaprabhu Jagannath Row: Supreme Court Allows Release Of Animation Film After Rath Yatra

Mahaprabhu Jagannath Supreme Court verdict

The Supreme Court blocked the theatrical debut of Mahaprabhu Jagannath on its scheduled July 17 release date. A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan ordered the filmmakers to delay the launch until the annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra ends on July 27. Producer Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd filed the petition to contest a July 15 Orissa High Court order that halted the nationwide release. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta represented the State of Odisha.