Mahaprabhu Jagannath Row: Supreme Court Allows Release Of Animation Film After Rath Yatra

The Supreme Court deferred the release of the animation film Mahaprabhu Jagannath until after the Rath Yatra ends on July 227, 026.
A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan directed the producers to release the film after the religious festival.
The order follows an Orissa High Court ban triggered by a public interest litigation claiming the film depicts fictional episodes inconsistent with sacred Puranas.
The Supreme Court on Friday (July 17) heard the makers’ plea challenging the Orissa High Court order banning the release of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath across the country. The apex court has asked the producer to release the movie after the Puri Rath Yatra.
Mahaprabhu Jagannath Supreme Court verdict
The Supreme Court blocked the theatrical debut of Mahaprabhu Jagannath on its scheduled July 17 release date. A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan ordered the filmmakers to delay the launch until the annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra ends on July 27. Producer Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd filed the petition to contest a July 15 Orissa High Court order that halted the nationwide release. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta represented the State of Odisha.
Court hearing details
Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat argued that crores of money were invested, theatres were chartered, and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had cleared the film, which is meant for kids. Kamat compared the film to Bal Ganesh animation movies and noted it was based on a long-running TV series.
According to Live Law, Justice Nagarathna said, "After the rath yatra, you can release it. You release it after July 31st. During the Rath Yatra, don't do it [release]."
Mahaprabhu Jagannath legal battle
Mahesh Kumar Sahu initiated the legal challenge by filing a public interest litigation in the Orissa High Court. A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Murahari Sri Raman issued an interim order on 15 July. The petition demanded the cancellation of the CBFC certification clearance and a ban on screenings. Civic officials and judges feared the movie could trigger unrest and offend religious communities during the festival starting July 16.
Constitutional free speech guarantees do not allow individuals to offend religious sentiments or disrupt public order, the Orissa High Court observed. The bench ruled that presenting the film during the festival without incorporating changes recommended by the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration would be "counterproductive".
The petitioners argued that the movie featured imaginary stories about Lord Jagannath that diverged from the Skanda Purana, the Brahma Purana and established temple traditions.
Producers defend the film
The production house released a statement saying that the animation film was made with "utmost honesty, sincerity and devotion" to the deity and his followers. The creators described the movie as a continuation of their television show Jay Jagannath, calling it "a heartfelt depiction of a devotee's bhav [devotion] towards Mahaprabhu Jagannath".
"We deeply respect the sentiments of every devotee and everyone who follows the path of Lord Jagannath. We simply hope audiences get the opportunity to watch the film and decide for themselves," the statement said.
The film has been granted an 'U' certificate.
During the High Court proceedings, the producers defended the project by highlighting a disclaimer that labels the movie as a fictional creation with no historical or religious claims. They also cited free speech protections under Article 19(1)(a) and pointed to their massive financial stake.