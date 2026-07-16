Mahaprabhu Jagannath Makers Move Supreme Court After High Court Halts Film Release

Mahaprabhu Jagannath's makers have challenged the Orissa High Court's release ban in the Supreme Court.
Producers argued the CBFC had already certified the animated film before its scheduled release.
The High Court cited religious sentiments and possible public unrest while granting interim relief.
The makers of Mahaprabhu Jagannath have approached the Supreme Court after the Orissa High Court restrained the nationwide release of the animated film. The producers have challenged the interim order, arguing that the film had already received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and that the last-minute restriction would cause severe financial losses.
Makers Challenge Orissa High Court's Release Ban
According to LiveLaw, Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat made an urgent mention before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, requesting an immediate hearing as the film was scheduled for theatrical release. The request for a same-day hearing was declined, although the Chief Justice assured that the matter would be listed the following day.
Kamat submitted that Mahaprabhu Jagannath is an animated film on Lord Jagannath intended for children and argued that the High Court had restrained its release because it allegedly did not conform to the Skanda Purana. He also informed the court that the film had already been granted CBFC certification under Section 5 of the Cinematograph Act.
Why The High Court Stopped The Film's Release
The Orissa High Court had earlier restrained the film's release after hearing a public interest litigation challenging its certification. According to LawBeat, the petitioners alleged that the film contained fictional depictions of Lord Jagannath that were inconsistent with established religious traditions, including the Skanda Purana, Brahma Purana and long-standing temple practices.
The Bench observed that while freedom of speech is constitutionally protected, it must be balanced against reasonable restrictions when religious sentiments and public order are involved. It was observed by the court that "even if the movie enjoins the guarantee of the freedom of expression and/or speech... it may shatter the sentiments, the emotions and the religious belief, which cannot be allowed, if it results in unrest in the peaceful society."
The High Court also noted that the release coincided with the Rath Yatra period and restrained the producers from releasing the film until further orders. The producers, meanwhile, have maintained that the film carries a disclaimer stating that it is a fictional work and does not seek to undermine religious faith.