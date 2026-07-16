EXCLUSIVE | Arvind Virmani Interview: "Learning Starts At The Bottom Of The Pyramid"

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I have struggled to find experts who have done data-based research to identify the source of the problem and the best solution to solve it. There is a new scheme for every political problem, but little interest in finding out whether it increased the income or welfare of beneficiaries, or the benefit-cost ratio.

Let me give you an example. Years ago, research showed that the most important cause of child [under the age of five] stunting and underweight/wasting in India was poor sanitation and the absence of a modern sewage system. Recent research has reinforced this and gone further to show the link between sanitation and sewage and child mortality. Yet, despite the evidence, there is little interest among state bureaucracies to revamp the sewage and sanitation systems in the states, which continue to spend the money on nutrition programmes.

So there is enormous scope to improve outcomes through evidence-based policies that shift funds from programmes and projects with low benefit-cost ratios to those with high benefit-cost ratios.