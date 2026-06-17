'Most countries would be better off with €5,000 [monthly GNI] and 1.8°C than with €10,000 and 4°C': Thomas Piketty

A

Piketty: What we propose involves enormous growth for a country like India, which would become as prosperous as the US is today in per capita terms, including a 4-5x rise in per-capita material consumption. We also look at scenarios with even higher growth, including a ‘productivist convergence’ scenario with no work-time reduction, where all countries converge to €10,000 in monthly GNI [gross national income].

The problem is that this comes with cataclysmic global warming: 4°C or more according to our projections. In contrast, we show that it is possible to limit warming to 1.8°C with the €5,000 target.

Using lower-bound estimates for the welfare costs of high temperatures, both in terms of GDP [gross domestic product] loss and non-monetary well-being damages; we conclude that most countries and individuals would be better off with €5,000 and 1.8°C than with €10,000 and 4°C, especially in a country like India, where high temperatures are likely to have a devastating impact.