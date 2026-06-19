Couple dies within half an hour of each other in ups saharanpur

Couple Dies Within Half an Hour of Each Other in UP's Saharanpur

P PTI Published at: 19 June 2026 11:21 am

A couple in their 60s died within half an hour of each other here, with the wife dying of shock after learning of her husband's death, family members said

P PTI Published at: 19 June 2026 11:21 am

Couple Dies Within Half an Hour of Each Other in UP's Saharanpur