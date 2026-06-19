Couple Dies Within Half an Hour of Each Other in UP's Saharanpur

The incident took place on Thursday at Koli Majra village of Saharanpur.
Lucky Singh, son of the deceased couple, said his father, Amar Singh (68), who ran a mobile phone shop in the village, complained of severe chest pain around 1.30 pm and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
According to the family, Amar Singh's wife Parvesh Kaur (64), who had been paralysed for the last three years, fell seriously ill after learning about her husband's death.
She died within half an hour, Lucky Singh said.
Residents and relatives were moved to tears as the funeral processions of the husband and wife left the house together.
Family members and villagers paid their last respects to the couple amid an atmosphere of grief.