We need Credible, Transparent Reassessment, says Rajeev Gowda

A

What we need is a credible, transparent reassessment. Scientists working on the clearance process were required to sign confidentiality agreements and given tight timelines. That kind of pressure does not produce an independent scientific review. It produces assessments that are shaped to serve the project rather than evaluate it honestly. Then there is the coral reef mapping. Between 2020 and 2021, official maps prepared by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management showed coral reefs running right along the coastline of the island, including around Galathea Bay. By 2022, those reefs had simply disappeared from the maps, shifted offshore, conveniently clearing the way for port construction on land that was previously under protected coastal zone status. Conservation specialists have pointed out that the new locations shown for the reefs are in waters too deep for coral to actually grow. That is not a mapping correction. It is a manipulation. And then there is the compensatory afforestation plan. The government proposes to make up for the destruction of 130 sq km of ancient tropical rainforest by planting trees in the Aravalli hills of Haryana, more than 2,500 kms away. You cannot replace a Leatherback Turtle nesting beach or a coral reef by planting trees in a completely different climate zone on the other side of the country.