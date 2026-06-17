A Boost for India's Economic Sovereignity, says Admiral Karambir Singh (retd)

A

Firstly, it is a part of the Andaman and Nicobar [A&N] group of islands which, in their entirety, are of strategic significance for India. Lying almost 1,200 km from India’s east coast, these islands sit astride the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. The location of these islands offers India a maritime connection not only with the littoral states in the Bay of Bengal but also with countries in Southeast Asia. Any threat to India’s interests emanating at, or from, the sea would obviously manifest in this area. Therefore, it is from the A&N islands—which could veritably be called the ‘eastern sentinel’ of India—that the first response to such a threat must be made. The relatively slower development of infrastructure in the A&N islands, especially in the Nicobar group, as compared with the rest of India, had been a cause for concern in the past from a national-security perspective.

Second, a large port in the Great Nicobar island would enable the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard to deploy ships for surveillance and maritime security missions more frequently and for longer durations. These deployments not only enhance India’s maritime security but also contribute to regional security.

Third, the Great Nicobar island is situated a mere 70 km from the Six Degree Channel, which is part of one of the most important international shipping lane [ISL] that passes through the Strait of Malacca and Singapore. This favourably positions India to more effectively monitor international shipping traffic transiting the Indian Ocean and respond to any contingencies that might develop therein.

The most important component of this project is the International Container Transshipment Terminal [ICTT] that is proposed to be built. This facility, if commercially viable, would reduce the dependency of India’s maritime trade on foreign transshipment ports, save a substantial amount of foreign exchange and promote foreign trade. From a national security angle, which encompasses economic security, it would be the most important advantage that would accrue to India.