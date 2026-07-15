EXCLUSIVE | Delhi's AI Education Push: Ashish Sood on Preparing Students for Tomorrow

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We need to give them exposure to these gadgets today if we want them to handle AI and other technologies effectively in the future. Whether we want it or not, it is the reality of our times. We must consider the many challenges currently emerging in society. Look at the kind of content being served to children today through social media. Children nowadays need to be aware of things like fakes and deepfakes. They need to know whether the face they are seeing of a particular actor or hero is real or not. They need to develop the skiils for that recognition. At the same time, if they read somewhere on the internet that a problem was solved using AI, they should understand what AI is and how it functions.

To address this, we launched a programme last year called ‘AI Grind’ in our schools. Delhi is the first state in the country where 5,00,000 students worked on city-centric problem-solving using A3 sheets. We provided the children with 10 problem statements covering areas like the environment, healthcare and smart traffic management. The children brainstormed on how to solve them. You only learn when you start thinking about how a particular tool can bring about real-world change. Otherwise, an entire previous generation lost out simply due to computer inhibition, thinking they would not be able to do this or lagging behind because they thought they did not even know how to use WhatsApp. They only picked it up gradually over time. Therefore, it is absolutely essential to give today’s children exposure and information so they can learn and understand it right from the start.